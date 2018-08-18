Former Hawk Jacques Commits to Bulldog Hockey

After spending two seasons in the USHL, Jesse Jacques will play for UMD come the 2019 season.

HERMANTOWN, Minn.- Former Hermantown Hawk Jesse Jacques has verbally committed to playing hockey at UMD come the 2019–2020 season.

Jacques has spent the last year playing in the USHL for the Green Bay Gamblers putting up 9 goals and 16 assists in 60 games. Jacques will spend one more season in Green Bay before making his way back to Duluth.

During his time with the Hawks Jacques aided his team in capturing back to back championships during his junior and senior seasons, totaling 48 goals and 71 assists in 61 games.