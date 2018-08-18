Glensheen Gala Raises Money for Future Renovations

Event also a chance to show off the estate's grounds in a unique way

DULUTH, Minn. – The grounds of the historic Glensheen estate were unlocked for their biggest fundraiser of the year.

The Glensheen Gala gives guests the chance to see the mansion in a whole new way.

Staff showed off the newly-renovated servant’s porch and opened the carriage house attic for the first time.

The annual event raises money for more upgrades to the grounds.

“It’s a night where people all get together who care about Glensheen and get to celebrate Glensheen,” said Dan Hartman, Director of Glensheen Mansion. “For us as staff day to day, it’s fun to see what I call the super fans and there’s a lot of people here who are coming out to support and help us do more restoration in the future.”

Funds raised at the event will likely be used for interior renovations to the main mansion.