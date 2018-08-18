Meet the Man Riding a Million Miles on Motorcycle to Cure His Sickness

100 miles a day keeps the doctor away!

DULUTH, Minn.- The 35th anniversary celebration of Aerostitch motorbike gear manufacturing hosted riders from all over the nation, treating them to music, food and speakers sharing their riding experiences. One rider, a New Hampshire native, has ridden quite a few miles but still has a long journey ahead.

Paul Pelland spent a good majority of his life on a motorcycle. 13 years ago, however, his riding came to a hault when he was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis.

Despite M.S. affecting him mentally and physically, Pelland knew the one thing that always made him feel better was riding, so he convinced his doctor to write him a prescription requiring him to ride his motorcycle for up to eight hours a day.

“It’s become my passion. It’s become my purpose in life. Every day that I’m on the bike… I don’t have M.S.”

Because of this, Pelland began documenting his riding 6 years ago to raise money and awareness for M.S. He travels all over the country speaking at M.S. and motorbike events.

“I once heard a cure for M.S. was a million miles away, so I figured I’d just got get it, and bring it back.”

Pelland has documented a third of his one million mile journey so far, landing him the nickname LongHaul Paul. His goal is to get people to follow his trek and donate money to one of the many M.S. charities he supports. Pelland has already raised over $100,000.

Pelland says he believes in the power of Motomedicine and hopes his story makes a difference for everyone affected by M.S.

