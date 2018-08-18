Saints Football Holds First Practice of 2018

Head coach Penree is already pleased with his Senior leadership.

DULUTH, Minn.- The College of Saint Scholastica held their first football practice of the season.

The Saints are coming off of a 7–3 year, losing a total of 9 seniors at the end of it. But head coach George Penree is confident in this years group of leaders and says they are only looking forward.

“Everything that we’ve done has really started after last season. Our philosophy here is ‘you’ve got to make tomorrow better than you were today’ and hopefully that comes to fruition tomorrow,” said Penree.

What went well at the first practice were the performances of Penree’s Northland natives.

“Today we were only in shells so we could only do skelly, we couldn’t really hit so it’s not really football yet. But we had really good skelly period, had some interceptions, had some good DB’s and Aaron Olson from Esko caught a nice ball. Zack did a nice job today, as did Travis and couple of those other guys. So I’m excited about that.”