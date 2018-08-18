Week 2 in the Books for the Bulldogs

So far the team chemistry is visible and strong.

DULUTH, Minn.- UMD football just wrapped up week two of preseason.

In week one the dogs had an inter-squad scrimmage where coach Wiese had said he really liked what he was seeing in terms of team chemistry.

Over the course of week two that seems to only have progressed and hopefully that will carry over into other facets of the game as well.

“It’s kind of a day by day process for us. I think our guys for the most part have brought good energy to practice every day. We’re looking to continue to build our chemistry as a football team and get better in all three phases of the game,” said head coach Curt Wiese.