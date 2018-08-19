9th Annual Hillfest Brings Hillside Community Together

Vendors and activities fill East Fourth Street one Sunday every August

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth’s Central and East Hillside neighborhoods came together today at the ninth annual Hillfest.

Sixth Avenue East and East Fourth Street were blocked off for the event so people from different parts of the hillside could more easily get to know each other.

Organizers say when neighbors interact, the city feels more like a community.

“We have events where we can get together down on the lakefront but up in the hillside we don’t have a lot of spaces where we all can just gather and get together and that’s what my favorite thing is, to see everybody come out and really just enjoy themselves,” said event organizer James Gittemeier.

Activities and vendors filled Fourth Street.

Some new events this year were a bike rodeo and a pet parade.

“It’s a great mix of fun and leisure activities and then also getting some resources and community support,” said Sarah Sorenson while attending the festival with her family.

Organizers hope as the hillside continues to be developed, community gathering spaces don’t cease to exist there.