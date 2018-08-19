Duluth Children’s Museum is Poppin’ with the 10th Annual Bubble Festival

The museum's biggest community outreach event of the year

DULUTH, Minn.- 5,000 people were expected to attend the Duluth Children’s Museum’s biggest event of the year: Bubble Festival!

Entrance for the event was free, though donations were encouraged to continue growing outreach opportunities in the community.

President and C.E.O Cameron Kruger says Bubble Festival is the most popular event for the museum among employees, kids and adults in the West Duluth area.

“his is a really big opportunity for us to publicize what the Duluth children’s museum does really well which is bubbles and fun and science. It’s also a way to give back to the community, though. We really appreciate the opportunity to say thank you to our supporters in the community, to get children and families out, and just having a really good time.”

Guests had the opportunity to explore the museum for $5. Employees encourage those interested in science and fun just like at the festival to visit or check out volunteer opportunities to make more children smile in the future.