Fun for All at the Lake County Fair

Event aimed to attract more than 3,500 guests in 2018

TWO HARBORS, Minn. – “County fairs are just a gathering,” said Rachel Bailey, the secretary manager at the Lake Country Fair. “People come and they talk and you make new friends everyday here.”

The Lake County Fair attracted 3,500 guests last year and organizers hope to top that number in 2018.

“Our county is small but we are diverse and everybody is super welcoming here,” said Bailey.

Bailey has been on the fair board since she was twelve years old and she hopes to pass her love of the event on to the next generation.

“I have kids of my own and I want them to have the same great memories, the same great opportunities that I did and that they can come to the fair and do everything that I did as a kid and that they will fall in love with it just as much as I have,” said Bailey.

While it’s not as big as some of the other fairs in the region, the Lake County Fair brings out local families with some unique competitions.

“We have the frying pan toss and the hay bail toss and then we do a blindfold lawnmower race and they’re just super fun and it’s just a really awesome, fun way to close out our fair,” said Bailey.

The event also gives a big opportunity for Lake County 4-H kids to show off their projects.

“We have anywhere from photography to shop projects, gardening projects, youth leadership projects, science,” said Tracey Anderson, Lake County 4-H Program Coordinator.

The kids also raise animals during the year.

For them, presenting hard work at the fair is a big part of the experience.

“I just love the wow factor when kids complete something, the excitement and the pride that they feel and that I feel for them,” said Anderson.

No matter their interests, the Lake County Fair can entertain just about anybody.

“Come out with your family, enjoy your day, make memories, make new friends,” said Bailey.