Motorcyclist Killed In Crash With Deer In Northern Minnesota

CHISHOLM, Minn. (AP) — A motorcyclist was killed when he struck a deer head-on in northern Minnesota.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened late Saturday on Highway 169 near Chisholm in St. Louis County.

The crash threw 20-year-old Devin James Eskeli of Hibbing from his motorcycle. He died at the scene.

The patrol says he was not wearing a helmet.