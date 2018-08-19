RivALZ Football Comes to Twin Ports For Alzheimer’s Awareness

The flag football event raises funds for Alzheimer's research.

DULUTH, Minn.- Every year from July through September women attend RivALZ football practice To prepare for a flag football game to inspire fundraising, awareness and action in the fight against Alzheimer’s disease.

“Our young champions group here is a group of young professionals that have been touched by the disease, several with parents with Alzheimer’s. They were very passionate about the cause and wanted to do a different event,” said community engagement manager Brenda Conley.

There are 40 RivALZ games hosted across the country. This will be the first year that there will be a game right here in the Twin Ports.

“My father who just turned 61 this year was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s three years ago and so for me it’s seeing that there’s an opportunity in our community to bring more awareness around it and to help share our story so that people know that there is this disease out there and that we need to find a cure for it and help other people and hopefully my children one day don’t have to worry about it,” said volunteer Brittney Hanson.

If you are interested in either attending the game or joining the team click here.