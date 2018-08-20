Belknap Street Reconstruction Ahead Of Schedule; Lanes To Open Early October

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Superior’s multi-million dollar reconstruction of Belknap Street is ahead of schedule by a solid two weeks. FOX 21’s Dan Hanger has an update on the transformation of not only fresh pavement, but a main artery or Superior poised for future development.

An afternoon stroll on Belknap Street is quite the obstacle these days.

“I wanted to walk to church, if it was all open, it would take me nine minutes. Now it can take me 12 to 20 depending on the route,” explained David Dusek, a resident of Superior.

But while there’s some inconvenience, Dusek knowing the $23 million project is worth it in the end.

“Oh, I think it will be fabulous based upon what they’ve done on both ends. And be a lot easier to walk of course,” Dusek said.

The project is in its final phase and is a collaboration between the state and the city of Superior – full of new storm sewers, along with new roads, sidewalks, plantings, decorative walls and lights.

“It’s going to dress it up – hopefully draw more people to the area. And a lot of what we’re doing here is a lot of safety improvements,” said Brendan Dirkes, project manager with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

Dirkes says there’s really only been minor delays into year two of the two-year project.

“The original roadways date back to the turn of the century, so a lot of those records don’t exist so we find a few surprises here and there,” Dirkes said.

But overall, construction of the traffic lanes is ahead of schedule by two weeks with all four lanes expected to open the first week of October.

“We’re hoping when this is all done we’ll have a safer, better looking street,” Dirkes said.

Big improvements to business and presentation are exactly what Michael DeMeo is hoping for.

“Parking has been a challenge. Access has been a challenge,” DeMeo said.

DeMeo owns Big Apple Bagels on Belknap.

“The people who are most annoyed are the tourists. But definitely the locals are excited to see what it’s going to look like going forward — excited to have the project done,” DeMeo said.

“We live here. We like it to be beautiful here and look nice and appealing to people and look like, oh, this is a place I’d like to visit or a place I’d like to live,” Dusek said.