Hermantown Police Searching for Robbery Suspects

Authorities are Investigating the Incident

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – Authorities in Hermantown responded to two robbery calls just 30 minutes apart on Saturday night.

According to a Monday press release from the Hermantown Police Department the first call came in at 10:30 p.m. stating that an armed robbery took place at the Lakes 10 Theatre.

A male jumped over the counter, assaulted employees, threatened them with a firearm, and demanded cash. He fled the scene with a large sum of money.

The suspect was described as wearing an olive green hoodie, blue pants, and a black mask.

Witnesses reported seeing a suspicious older tan Chevy pickup with rust spots, but it is unknown if this vehicle is related to the robbery.

Authorities then received another call just before 11:00 p.m. of a robbery that occurred roughly one hour prior on Loberg Avenue.

A woman was attacked by two men who stole her cell phone and attempted to also steal her wallet.

The suspects were described as being darker skinned males, average build, and taller than 5’6”.

One suspect was wearing a green t-shirt and the other suspect was wearing a red t-shirt and blue jean shorts.

The woman said the men ran across Loberg Avenue and split up. The victim noticed at that time there were other people with the men.

Authorities say it is unknown if the two robberies are related.

If anyone has any information related to these two crimes you can contact the Hermantown Police Department at 218-729-1200.