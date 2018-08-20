Huskies, Pederson Agree to Contract Extension

Pederson will now serve as Director of Baseball Operations, as well as Field Manager.

DULUTH, Minn. – After falling one game short of winning the Northwoods League title, the Duluth Huskies have announced a contract extension for head coach Tyger Pederson.

In addition to serving as the team’s Field Manager, the first-year skipper will now become the team’s Director of Baseball Operations. General Manager Greg Culver says it was an easy decision to bring back Pederson.

“I can tell you by the one game out from the first half and almost winning the first half of the season, I had already began the paperwork and I had started talks with Tyger. He’s committed to building a dynasty here in Duluth. Those were his exact words. Get ready, Northland. We’ve got Tyger ball coming for a few more years,” said Culver.

In his first year, Pederson led the Huskies to their most wins in club history, as well as becoming the first team in Northwoods League history to score 500 runs.