Mini Golf Fundraiser Held for Old Firehouse and Police Museum

Organizers aim to raise $1,000-1,500 for the Superior Public Museum

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Families were out playing mini golf Monday to raise money for Superior Public Museums.

Businesses sponsored each hole at Capt’n J’s Mini Golf while families paid to play and have supper.

Organizers hope the fundraiser will bring in $1,000-1,500 to support projects at the Old Firehouse and Police Museum.

“An old building like that from the 1890s always has maintenance issues like we need to do some painting on some of the windows and it also helps keep it heated,” said Robert Quene, Interim Director of Superior Public Museums.

Superior operates three public museums: the Old Firehouse and Police Museum, the Fairlawn Mansion, and the S.S. Meteor Whaleback Ship.