New Murals Unveiled in Northland

Both Duluth and Superior Have New Murals

NORTHLAND-Multiple new murals have popped up in the Northland.

Over at the pub Jack’s Place on Tower Avenue, a huge mural is being painted by artist Brian Olson in the bar’s beer garden.

The co-owner of the bar said this is the 13th mural at the site with this one focusing on a cityscape from Superior’s past.

“Customer’s love it; people are amazed,” said Karen Geegan, the co-owner of Jack’s Place. “They can’t believe it’s this big, this nice; they just always love the art work.”

Other murals inside the bar mainly focus on old advertising for beer.

In Duluth another mural is being painted.

This one will be finished up in just a few weeks by local artist Tom Napoli and the Tortoise and Hare running shoe business on Grand Avenue.

Mike Stukel, a sales associate for the business, said the artist will have the tortoise and hare on multiple places on the wall.

Stukel also said they hope the mural will draw in more customers, while telling the story behind how the store got its name.