Rails Host Section 7AA Volleyball Scrimmage

The scrimmage features 14 different teams from across the Northland.

PROCTOR, Minn. – For third straight year, Proctor hosted the Section 7AA Volleyball Scrimmage featuring 14 teams from across the Northland.

It gives coaches a chance to see their team in live action, as well as allowing the players to finally get on the court in a competitive setting.

“It’s really helpful to see where your team is at in comparison to the other teams in our section. And also to see where your weaknesses and strengths lie with your team so you can move forward in practice before the season starts,” Rails volleyball coach Anna Sederski said.