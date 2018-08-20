Washburn Woman Dies Following Motorcycle Crash

The Incident is Under Investigation

1/2

2/2

BAYFIELD COUNTY, Wis. – Authorities say that a Washburn woman died on Thursday after her motorcycle left the roadway striking several trees.

Nona DeMars, 65, was traveling on County Highway G near Sportsman Lane in the Township of Pilsen when she failed to negotiate a curve in the road.

DeMars was being transported by ambulance to a helicopter landing zone when she succumbed to her injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.