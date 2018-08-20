Wisconsin Woman Drowns in Ponto Lake

The Victim's Identity is Being Withheld

BACKUS, Minn. – A Sheboygan woman has died from an apparent drowning accident in Ponto Lake on Sunday.

Authorities say the 37-year-old female had been swimming near shore and was found by other parties in the area.

The victim was pulled from the water where emergency personnel performed CPR. She was airlifted to a St. Cloud hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The victim’s identity is being withheld pending notification of family members.