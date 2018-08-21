Back-to-School Fashion, Community Engagement at Miller Hill Mall

On Saturday, August 25 the Miller Hill Mall is Looking for Community Suggestions Regarding Future Development at the Mall

DULUTH, Minn. – The Miller Hill Mall in Duluth is looking for your input and ideas.

On Saturday, August 25 from 11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. a back-to-school fashion show will be taking place at the Barnes & Noble Court.

During the fashion show, folks will have the chance to write down a store they would like to see in the mall and post their pictures and ideas on Instagram.

The Mall Management Team will then use this data to pass along development ideas to the Leasing Representatives, with the hopes of seeing new stores in Duluth.

