Chicago Man Charged in Duluth for Sale of Controlled Substance

Bail is set at $30,000

DULUTH, Minn. – The Saint Louis County Attorney’s Office has formally charged 36-year-old Michael Mark Lewis, of Chicago, with 2nd degree sale of a controlled substance in a public housing zone.

Authorities say after they executed a search warrant at Lewis’ apartment located in the 200 block of East 2nd Street investigators recovered cocaine packages for sale, a digital scale, and drug packaging.

Lewis’ bail has been set at $30,000.