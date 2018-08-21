Club Canal Bark Holds Grand Opening

The second store is located in downtown Duluth.

DULUTH, Minn. – Club Canal Bark celebrated its second location on Tuesday with their grand opening of their downtown store.

This location features large and small play areas, so dogs can hang out and play with dogs more of their size. Their focus is primarily training and day care, taking care of a need that the owners have heard from many customers.

“We really had a lot of demand for our day camp so the dogs come in and play all day, and so we’re really opening our second location to really focus on the day camp demand. The dogs here will be able to play all day long,” owner Andrea Schokker said.

You can learn more about their services or register by visiting their website.