Duluth International Airport Receives $8.6 Million Grant

The Grant is for Infrastructure Improvements

DULUTH, Minn. – A grant for more than $8.6 million has been awarded to the Duluth International Airport for infrastructure improvements.

Senator Amy Klobuchar, Senator Tina Smith, and Representative Rick Nolan made the announcement today that the U.S. Department of Transportation awarded the grant which will allow the airport to fund a major runway rehabilitation.

“By investing in Duluth International Airport, we are supporting the growing aviation sector of Duluth’s economy,” Klobuchar said. “This investment helps secure the long-term vitality of Duluth International Airport and supports good-paying, local jobs now.”



“Airports are drivers of economic development,” said Smith. “I look forward to seeing the improvements to Duluth International bring additional opportunities to Duluth’s economy.”

“Making investments in our transportation and infrastructure systems at the Duluth International Airport is key to strengthening Duluth and northern Minnesota’s economy,” Nolan said. “This grant funding will help create good-paying local jobs and ensure that the Duluth International Airport remains a strong contributor for Duluth’s economy.”