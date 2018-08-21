Duluth Tanning Salon Now Selling CBD Oils

Selling CBD oils is popular among salons all over the country

DULUTH, Minn.- A local tanning company announced they’re selling CBD from multiple locations.

AJ’s Tanning Salon on Redwing Street and Grand Avenue began carrying the oils in their stores because of health benefits some believe the products have.

Owner Christ Verhel says that the natural substances are being sold by salons everywhere as a prescription drug alternative.

“The benefits are starting to come out where people that use medications and have been using them for many years are starting to come off those medications. There doctors are open to these alternatives that are allow prescriptions to be backed off a little bit and add these in for more of a natural remedy.”

CBD oils come from the hemp plant and are legal if they contain very little THC.

Verhel says he wants to educate people on the benefits of the oils and their difference from marijuana.