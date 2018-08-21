Emergency Need for Blood Donations in the Northland

The American Red Cross is Now Calling for an Emergency Need of Blood Donations in the Twin Ports Region

DULUTH, Minn. – There is currently an emergency need for blood donations in the Northland.

Officials with the American Red Cross say as summer comes to an end, they’re urging members in the community to give blood and platelets now to help end the emergency summer blood shortage that began in July.

As many people take final summer vacations and prepare for school, signing up to quickly donate blood is often forgotten.

With college students away for the summer, donations almost always decline, as they are one of the major demographics who donate regularly during campus blood drives throughout the community.

To ensure lifesaving treatments remain available for patients in the coming weeks, donations are needed now, especially type O.

Blood donations made in the Northland will stay local.

Make an appointment to donate blood by downloading the free American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Blood can be safely given every 56 days, and Power Red donations can be given every 16 weeks.

Upcoming Blood Drives:

Wednesday, August 22 – Kenwood Lutheran Church – 12:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Thursday, August 23 – Miller Hill Mall – 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Friday, August 24 – Miller Hill Mall – 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.