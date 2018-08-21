Great Outdoors: Wednesday Night at the Races

DULUTH, Minn. -The Wednesday night tradition here in Duluth continues to get kids outside and be active during the summer.

Wednesday night at the races, part of Grandma’s marathon, is a six week event that features a short race at a different location each week. The races are free and any kid ages four to 14 can participate.

“Not only do they get to run and compete and get a little energy burnt off and then they get a ribbon so they feel a sense of accomplishment and then they leave with snacks so it’s kind of a feel good night for all of the little kids,” marketing and public relations director Mandi Peterson said.

The next race is Aug. 22 in Hermantown, and the final one is Aug. 29 at Wade Stadium. More details can be found on their website.