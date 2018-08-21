Hendrickson Named Wilderness Assistant Coach

Hendrickson is currently the 16th all–time leading point scorer in Minnesota high school hockey history.

DULUTH, Minn.- The Minnesota Wilderness have appointed a new assistant coach.

Garett Hendrickson will help lead the team in the 2018–19 season. Prior to the Wilderness, Hendrickson was an assistant coach with the Minnesota Iron Rangers in the Superior International Junior Hockey League.

Before his coaching career began, the Virginia native played college hockey at Concordia, serving as team captain in his final season with the Cobbers.

