Hilltopper’s Hansen Commits to D1 Baseball

The Duluth Marshall short stop will continue his career at Bradley University.

DULUTH, Minn.- Duluth Marshall baseball’s shortstop Peter Hansen has announced his commitment to play division one ball at Bradley University in Illinois.

In his junior season alone Hansen had a batting average of .364. His bat got even hotter when the state tournament came around with the fourth highest average on the team batting .455 with a .500 OBP.