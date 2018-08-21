Local College Students Create $77 Million in Economic Impact

The study conducted also states students produce nearly 700 jobs to the area.

DULUTH, Minn.- College students returning not only add an energy to the city but also a large economic impact.

College students create more business for local shops, those students are a staple in the Duluth community. UMD students and visitors bring in $77 million of economic impact to the region according to a study conducted in 2014 by the Labovitz School’s Bureau of Business and Economic Research. On Tuesday, local businesses are feeling the Bulldog fever.

“We love having the student back because they bring a whole other level of energy, our late nights get busier, it’s a whole different crowd that comes in after eight oclock, very fun we enjoy having them,” Bulldog Pizza owner Sue Wright said.

Although the summer months are busy for tourists students returning in the fall brings in booming business. The study conducted says students produce nearly 700 jobs to the area.