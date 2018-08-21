Nace Retires As Hunters’ Head Basketball Coach

After 24 years at Duluth Denfeld, Jeff Nace is retiring as both head coach and teacher.

DULUTH, Minn.- After 24 years as Duluth Denfeld’s boys basketball coach, Jeff Nace has retired.

In his time at Denfeld, Nace lead the Hunters to six Lake Superior Conference championships while making two appearances in the state tournament back in 2001 and 2004.

Nace’s career is ending on a high note, getting his 300th win in his final 2017– 2018 season.

Not only is Nace retiring as coach but as a Denfeld teacher as well.