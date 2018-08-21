Saints Football Ranks Second in UMAC Preseason Poll

CSS is just two points behind MacMurray.

DULUTH, Minn.- After a close finish by three UMAC football teams in 2017, those same three are separated by just 5 points for the top spot in the conference preseason coaches poll. Macmurray, St. Scholastica and Northwestern are sitting at the top.

Macmurray earned four first place votes for a total of 57 points, just beating out the Saints who have 55 points to fill that second place spot. The two teams will play each other in the final weekend of the 2018 season where the conference title just might be on the line.

The Saints posing to be a tough opponent as they return an offensive All–UMAC first team duo in quarterback Zach Edwards and wide receiver Aaron Olson. The pair led the Saints to a UMAC–best 289.3 passing yards per conference game last season.