Three Mesabi Range Football Players Arrested for Burglary

The man Have Been Released From Jail
The Associated Press,

VIRGINIA, Minn. (AP) – Mesabi Range College has confirmed three men arrested for burglarizing a Virginia business are student athletes.

Police arrested the three Friday night following a burglary at Momentive Chemicals plant. WDIO-TV reports Mesabi Range confirmed Monday the three arrested are football players and that the college is cooperating with law enforcement.

Officers responding to a motion sensor alarm found an open overhead door at the plant, saw three males run out of the building and arrested them.

The three have since been released from jail.

