Viktoria Capek

REPORTER

Viktoria Capek joined the FOX 21 team as a Reporter/Photojournalist right out of college. She graduated with Bachelors in Multimedia Journalism from the University of North Georgia. Duluth is her first home away from home, as she was born and raised in a city on the perimeter of Atlanta.

Always loving a new adventure, Viktoria knew she wanted to start her career in journalism somewhere outside of her comfort zone, but has found herself fitting into the Duluth community better than she could have imagined. Her admiration for meeting new people and trying new things allowed her to adjust quickly and find her place in the Northland and at the station.

Her favorite part about journalism is telling other people’s stories. There is nothing that gets her fired up like someone who is passionate about something and wants to share that passion with the world.

“My self-imposed mandate is to be the voice for the voiceless.”- Dionne Warwick

When she’s not working, you can catch Viktoria enveloped with the art scene. She has been involved with theatre for her entire life. From performing to spectating, there is nothing she enjoys more than a night by the stage.

She also loves spending time in local coffee shops reading, writing and socializing with friends and trying her hand at something new as often as possible. Even if it scares her, Viktoria loves trying things she’s never done before. Skydiving? Spelunking? Dragon-boating? She’s ready for the thrill!

Viktoria never meets a stranger and would love to hear your story! If you have anything you’d like to share with the world, or even just a friend, she’s your girl.

Message her on Facebook or Twitter, or email her at vcapek@kqdsfox21.tv.