Welcome to Duluth, UMD Students

Over 2,200 new students are moving into the University of Minnesota Duluth dorms for the first time.

DULUTH, Minn.- Duluth welcomes students who attend the University of Minnesota Duluth back to the Northland. Those students make a large impact on Duluth and their return is creating a lot of energy and excitement on campus.

“It’s always been something that’s been so far away and now it’s here so it’s weird,” UMD freshman Riley Campion said.

“It’s a busy day but a fun day,” UMD parent Jim Speine said.

Which takes a team effort.

“I’d probably be going crazy right now if it was just me figuring this out,” UMD freshman Riley Campion said.

The hallways that had been empty for months are now filled with college students and helpers, ready to dive into their next chapter.

“It’s actually been pretty good compared to the some of the other college move-ins, this isn’t too bad,” UMD parent Jim Speine said.

And organizing a dorm isn’t the easiest task.

“I think we might have it down,” new UMD parent said.

Now an official UMD parent Patty Campion has helped her other children move away to college before but says it’s a bittersweet celebration.

“Getting her feeling like it’s home and that will make me feel better driving away,” UMD parent Patty Campion said.

“Really excited just to get in there and get everything ready for the year,” UMD freshman Riley Campion said.

Overall UMD has more than 11,000 students enrolled this school year.

“You got to drop them off and go, you need to let them blossom,” UMD parent Patty Campion said.