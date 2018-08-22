18-Year-old Drowns in Twin Lakes

Life Saving Attempts Were Unsuccessful

MORSE TOWNSHIP, Minn. – An 18-year-old male drowned Tuesday evening in Morse Township.

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Department along with the Rescue Squad were called to Twin Lakes in Morse Township on reports of a male swimmer who had sank into the lake while swimming to a floating dock.

Witnesses say the male had swam out to the floating dock in the lake and back to shore with a life vest on, then felt confident he could do so again without the vest.

Officials say as he reached the dock the second time the male sunk into the lake and was recovered about 30 minutes later.

Authorities say life saving efforts were unsuccessful.