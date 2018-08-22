Bulldogs Name John Larson Starting QB

Head coach Curt Wiese decided to go with the dynamic sophomore against Minot State.

DULUTH, Minn. – UMD head football coach Curt Wiese announced this week that sophomore John Larson would be the team’s starting quarterback for their season opener next week at Minot State.

Coach Wiese says the decision needed to be made this week as the team officially begins to prepare for the Beavers.

“You look at John and as a staff, we evaluate every play in every practice. John continued to develop as a passer and do a really good job of extending plays in the pocket. That’s been his forte as a quarterback. He’s an explosive runner and he does a good job of extending plays and that’s part of the reason he’s moving forward,” said Wiese.

“It feels great, just knowing that Coach [Wiese] has a lot of confidence in me. That just boosts my confidence. And the team looks at you like ‘We need you to lead. We need you to be the guy.’ And that’s what I’m going to have to do, come out here confidently every single game and every single practice,” Larson said.