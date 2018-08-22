Cloquet Youth Run Journey Garden and Market

This farmers market will be open every Wednesday from 12:00-2:00 until all the food runs out.

CLOQUET, Minn. – It’s never too late to get your start in a farmers market.

That’s the case for a group of young students in Cloquet who are also learning about business by selling their goods.

The Journey Garden is a summer program for youth on the Fond du Lac Reservation.

Each Tuesday they harvest the foods, Wednesdays are dedicated to the farmers market and Thursdays they process what didn’t get sold.

Michael Reynolds attends Cloquet High School and has been involved for three years.

He says working in the Journey Garden helps him take control of his health.

“If you’re growing your own food you know that there are no pesticides,” said Reynolds. “It’s all natural and that’s the most important thing.”

Another student we spoke to says being a part of this Young Gatherers Market teaches him the basics of running a business.

“It’ll help me in the future, because school doesn’t teach me about taxes, so this will help me with that.”

You’ll find them near the Fond du Lac Head Start School in Cloquet.