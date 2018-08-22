Duluth East High School Welcomes Students Back With Jump Start

The event allowed students to get their schedules and turn in important paperwork.

DULUTH, Minn. – Students got their first taste of school being back on Wednesday as Duluth East High School hosted their Jump Start event.

Students were able to pick up their schedules, sign up for clubs, purchase parking permits and much more. The school faculty liked the event because they are able to reach majority of the students at once, but the students love being able to reunite with their friends.

“They’re very anxious to see their friends and to see if they have classes with their friends. It’s our first big chance to get back together. Our club leaders, so our student leaders that are here, are very excited to recruit new kids and meet some new freshmen,” Duluth East High School principal Danette Saboe said.

Duluth East starts the school year on Sept. 4.