Growing Season Helping Superior Downtown Farmers’ Market

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The weather has been cooperating for local farmers at the Superior Downtown Farmers’ Market.

Christel Lewis owns In the Woods Market Garden in Foxboro, Wisconsin, about 20 miles outside of Superior.

She says carrots and beets are in season and it’s the end of the bean season.

Lewis starts planting her garden in the spring so it’s growing all summer long.

“Well, the weather has been dry this year, but it’s warm,” said Lewis. “So that’s been very good I think.”

Superior Downtown Farmers’ Market is open every Wednesday 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.