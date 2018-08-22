Northland Natives Stauber, Lundquist Sign with Whitecaps

Emma Stauber and Sadie Lunquist are coming back to Minnesota for pro hockey.

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Whitecaps have signed two players with ties to the Nortland.

Duluth native and former UMD defenseman Emma Stauber and Cloquet native and former Bemidji State forward Sadie Lundquist.

Stauber is a 2011 graduate of Duluth Marhsall leading the then Proctor-Hermantown-Marshall Mirage to a state tourney berth as a junior. Lundquist graduated from Cloquet in 2009, playing on the varsity team for five years, which included a second and third place finish in the state tournament.