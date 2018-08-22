Senior Citizens Celebrate the End of Summer with a Side of Competition

This traditional Morgan Park Senior Picnic was put on hold for nearly 15 years, but it's back in full swing.

DULUTH, Minn.- It’s a celebration of summer, but this exclusive party is reserved for senior citizens.

“And a picnic always sounds good,” picnic attendee Barbara Beverage said.

“Well, our senior community is one of our most prized so to be able to bring them together, enjoy the comradery of being together,” Duluth Parks and Recreation manager William Roche said.

“I’m trying out different things.” Beverage said.

“I had never tried that before so I was worried about the people standing next to me,” Beverage said.

Some call it beginners luck, others natural talent but the worries went away after the games began.

“Participating in games much like when they were young is just a great celebration at the end of the summer,” Roche said.

“We don’t have that long of a summer we should take advantage of it,” Beverage said.

From face painting to sudoku, the feast dished out something for everyone. But it’s not all fun and games at the senior picnic it’s also a swinging competition. The hula hooping competition went round and round as the crowd of judges circle out the winners, including Donna Booth-Swanson.

“Well I got in third place I guess,” Evergreen volunteer Donna Booth-Swanson said.

But after taking a bronze medal, Donna Booth Swanson admits she’s recently practiced.

“Not much, I was with my great niece and she just sat and laughed at me, which is okay I guess,” Booth-Swanson said.

Everyone we spoke with today, denies being a professional picnicker, but when it comes to trying new activities, they have a ball.

“I think it’s a lot of fun because I use to be real quiet and shy and not do anything and now I like participating in different things,” Booth-Swanson said.

“It’s always good to be with your friends doing something different or even everyday things, this is kind of nice I’ve never been here,” Beverage said.

The Morgan Park Senior Picnic tradition will continue next summer.