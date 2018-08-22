Skating Before School

World Of Wheels Invites Families for Free Skating

Superior, WI- Before trudging back to school kids got one last hoorah thanks to the World of Wheels skate rink.

The family–run skate rink invited Superior families to skate for free today.

Kids could also play any of the many games, munch on some food, or compete in a drawing for school supplies.

“Having the kids here, giving back some school supplies, I know that helps out a lot of kids out there,” said manager Dave Grapentin. “Yeah it’s great to see them come in and have fun…Have fun and exercise at the same time.”

Grapentin’s father Steve owns World of Wheels. Rollerskating has been a part of their family for years, and now they’re making it a part of other kids’ lives.