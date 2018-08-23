CHUM Annual Back-to-School Backpack Distribution

Every year CHUM partners up with the Duluth School District to set the tone and start kids off right for the school year with a new backpack.

DULUTH, Minn.- On the first day of class students need pencils, notebooks and of course backpacks.

Churches United in Ministry (CHUM) held its annual backpack distribution in Duluth to help those students.

“Every kid has the right to pick their own kind of backpack,” said Joel Massie.

Massie is looking forward to his first day of school in just a few weeks.

He’ll be a sophomore this year at Denfeld High School.

Massie was happy to see the many backpack options to choose from and will soon be walking down the halls in style.

“Most backpack drives only have certain kinds and only one type of backpack,” said Massie. “This one has all kinds of colors.”

CHUM has 1,200 backpacks that are filled with school supplies to give away.

“Four additional notebooks, a binder,” said Massie.

“It’s not fair for anybody that has to go back to school if they’re not able to provide themselves crayons, pencils or folders,” said CHUM Director of Distributive Services Scott Van Daele.

This year’s distribution was at three district schools: Laura MacArthur, Myers–Wilkins and Congdon Park Elementary.

“Some kids can’t really get a backpack, so places like these will happily just have them get one,” said Massie.

The remaining backpacks will stay at the schools and be available for students who may need them.

The backpack distribution was open to any K-12 student and even students who go to charter schools or are home schooled.

“It’s nice to know that everybody that does go back to school is starting off with the same material, the same sort of stuff,” said Van Daele.

It wasn’t hard for Massie to decide which backpack he wanted.

“Thank you,” said Massie.

Have a good school year!

Over the years more than 8,000 students across the city have received a backpack and school supplies through this back -to-school fair.