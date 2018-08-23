Douglas County Officials and FEMA Meet and Discuss

Federal Assistance Application Has New Elements

Superior, WI- Massive flooding devastated parts of Northwestern Wisconsin back in June. As recovery from that damage continues, FEMA and Wisconsin Emergency Management experts met at the Douglas County Government Center to discuss applications for federal assistance.

The storms caused an estimated $3.8 million in damage in Douglas County alone.

While many repairs have been completed by area townships, many bigger roads probably won’t be fixed and reopened, without the help of federal funding.

Before areas can receive that funding, they must submit a Request for Public Assistance, or RPA. Now, as explained in Thursday’s meeting, before completing an RPA applicants are required to register with the System for Award Management online, to start the process. And they must beat a fast-approaching application deadline of Sept. 10.

“Shortly after that is when FEMA representatives will be reaching out to these individual townships,” said Troy Christensen, Media Relations Specialist for FEMA. “To talk a bit about what kind of damages they sustained from the flooding and the road map forward about what they can expect throughout the entire process.”

It’s now easier for city leaders to apply for assistance. They can submit all necessary documents online through a new Public Assistance Portal.

A way to keep important paperwork from getting lost.

“I think if we can eliminate the loss of documents that we have experienced in the past by submitting them electronically to the system, that it will be an improvement, yes.” said Director of Emergency Management Keith Kesler.

Applicants want to make sure they submit everything in time, so their communities can get some much needed help.