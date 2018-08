Fire Erupts at Trailer Home in Balkan Township

BALKAN TOWNSHIP, Minn. – Chisholm and French Township firefighters were on the scene of a trailer house fire earlier this morning.

The fire erupted around 5:00 am Thursday morning in the 6500 block of North Long Lake Road.

There was one occupant in the trailer home who was able to get out safely.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.