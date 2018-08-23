Miller Hill Mall Hosts Blood Drive

You can also stop by the mall on Friday if you're interested in donating blood.

DULUTH, Minn. – The American Red Cross hosted a back to school blood drive at the Miller Hill Mall on Thursday.

They are currently in need of a lot of blood donations, which was a big factor in hosting this drive. They hoped to receive close to 100 pints, to try and rebound from the blood shortage they faced over the summer.

“One of the reasons why the blood supply is so hard over the summer is because about 20 percent of the nation’s blood supply comes from students, college students, so we kind of wanted to tie in the back to school element with the importance of giving blood,” executive director of the Duluth area American Red Cross Dan Williams said.

They will continue the blood drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, and there are still some time slots available. You can go to their website if you’re interested in donating blood or just stop by the Miller Hill Mall as a drop-in.