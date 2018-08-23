Prep Boys Soccer: Spartans Victorious While Hilltoppers, Rails Fall on Opening Night

The high school boy's soccer season kicked off across the Northland.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- In high school boy’s soccer Superior got the 2-0 win over Ashland to start their season. The Spartans got on the board early with goals by Maverick Peterson and Sebastian Lane holding that lead until the very end.

In other action, Duluth Marshall fell to Benilde-St. Margaret’s 2-0. Proctor took on Legacy Christian Academy. The Rails took a 1-0 lead early with a goal by Ben Harnell scoring off a penalty kick. But the Lions made a come back and took the game 2-1.