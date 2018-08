Prep Volleyball: Hawks Top Hilltoppers in Five-Set Thriller

DULUTH, Minn. – In a match that would need five sets to determine a winner, Hermantown gets the road win over Duluth Marshall 3-2 Thursday night.

The Hilltoppers will look to rebound next Tuesday as they host Cook County. The Hawks are aiming for a 2-0 start as they will take on Esko that same night in their home opener.