Snacks, Swag and Smiles at Summer Carnival

9th Annual Summer Carnival Held at Viewcrest

Duluth, Minn.- Families were invited to Viewcrest Health Center to join residents for a free, fun day filled with games, food, and goldfish prizes, at their 9th annual Summer Carnival.

The senior living facility opened up their yard and their indoor park for the staff’s families and the community.

There was plenty of cotton candy around. But most importantly, kids got to enjoy the fun with a different generation.

“It’s something you don’t get to do every day,” said Activity Director Denise LaGraves. “And they learn a lot of lessons about how to treat other people with respect, how to just talk to people and not be afraid of who is living here.”

LaGraves says that the kids really bring out the best in the residents.

“They really enjoy it. They can get a little overwhelmed by 2:30, but they love seeing the kids, a lot of smiles on their faces. Some people who don’t talk a whole lot will just start talking to the kids. So they enjoy it.”

Seems like the kids provided fun, while having a lot of fun today.