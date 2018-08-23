Students Show Off New Zoo Skills

The 10-week program wrapped up on Thursday.

DULUTH, Minn. – Local teenagers showed off what they learned all summer with the zoo crew summer showcase earlier Thursday afternoon at the Lake Superior Zoo.

Zoo Crew was a 10-week summer camp that taught students how to care for animals, work alongside zookeepers and allowed them to improve their public speaking, giving the participants the chance to learn useful skills that they can take with them in potential future careers.

“I’ve always liked handling animals and I want to pursue that in my career so I’m trying to use that as a stepping stone for me,” student Brayden Flynn said.

The showcase allowed friends, family and community members to watch as they students showed off animals and the science projects they worked on all summer.