Tribute Fest Raises Money For Local Homeless Veterans

The three-day concert event kicked off Thursday with country tribute bands.

DULUTH, Minn. – Music is once again filling Bayfront Park this weekend, but there’s a little more meaning behind it this time.

The annual Tribute Fest kicked off on Thursday and runs through Saturday night. Thursday featured country tribute bands, while Friday and Saturday has rock and roll music.

All proceeds from the weekend will help local homeless veterans, which is why so many veterans and active duty military take the time to come, and some even volunteer throughout the weekend.

“My brothers and sisters that are homeless and need help. Lou asked me 10 years ago when he started this festival that he wanted me to be here and I’m more than happy to help out my brothers and sisters in arms,” volunteer Michael Malm, a veteran of the U.S. Army, said.

There was a smaller crowd on Thursday, but organizers expect a large crowd on Friday and Saturday.

Active duty military, their families and veterans can get in to the festival for free all weekend.

Tickets are still available for purchase on their website.